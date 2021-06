City staff with the East Dubuque Police Department have informed City Council members that officers soon will vacate the police station after it was determined that the building is unsafe to occupy. City officials and police have said for years that the station on Sinsinawa Avenue is too small for the department and is in deteriorating condition due to water leakage. Two months ago, police stopped holding detainees in the station’s cells due to excessive roof leakage. Instead, they are now transported to Jo Daviess County Jail in Galena. Water runoff from the bluffs adjacent to the structure creates consistent leaking in the cell and office areas of the building. City Manager Loras Herrig says officers will work out of City Hall until a new police building is constructed.