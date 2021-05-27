Cancel
Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Gordon News Beat
 5 days ago

(GORDON, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gordon Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gordon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDF4Zan00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gordon, NE
ABOUT

With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

