49m motor yacht Menorca has been sold

The 48.51-metre Botje Ensing & Co motor yacht Menorca has been sold. The sale was conducted in-house with Jonathan Barbe of Edmiston representing both the buyer and seller. Originally built in 1961, this classic superyacht underwent a full rebuild in 2004 and an extensive refit in 2020 leaving her in turnkey condition for her new owner. Her naval architecture and exterior design are by her builder, Botje Ensing & Co, and her interior is styled by Apostolos Molindris & Associates, an environmentally conscious luxury hotel and residence group. The new features following her refit include new styling to the deck areas, bright furnishings inside and oversized windows to allow for plenty of natural light.