Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

49m motor yacht Menorca has been sold

By Rebecca Smurthwaite
Superyacht Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 48.51-metre Botje Ensing & Co motor yacht Menorca has been sold. The sale was conducted in-house with Jonathan Barbe of Edmiston representing both the buyer and seller. Originally built in 1961, this classic superyacht underwent a full rebuild in 2004 and an extensive refit in 2020 leaving her in turnkey condition for her new owner. Her naval architecture and exterior design are by her builder, Botje Ensing & Co, and her interior is styled by Apostolos Molindris & Associates, an environmentally conscious luxury hotel and residence group. The new features following her refit include new styling to the deck areas, bright furnishings inside and oversized windows to allow for plenty of natural light.

www.superyachttimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superyacht#Nautical Mile#Interior Design#Elegant Design#Botje Ensing Co#Yacht Menorca#Bright Furnishings#Lounge#Sunbathing Space#Exterior Design#Sale#Styling#Star#Aft#Windows#Spiral Staircase#Natural Light#Turnkey Condition#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Horizon motor yacht Kentucky Belle sold

The 28.6 metre Horizon motor yacht Kentucky Belle, listed for sale by Michael Rafferty at IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Trevor Carroll of Fraser. Kentucky Belle was built by the Taiwanese yard Horizon Yachts to a design by John Lindblom and delivered in 2005 as one of the yard’s E94 series.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Maiora motor yacht Stravaganza sold

The 26 metre Maiora motor yacht Stravaganza, listed for sale by Arne Ploch at Camper & Nicholsons International, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in GRP by Italian yard Maiora to a design by Roberto Del Re, Stravaganza was delivered in 2008. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite amidships, a VIP suite forward plus port and starboard twins. All cabins have entertainment systems, Samsung television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Couach motor yacht Parenthesis sold

The 37 metre Couach motor Parenthesis, listed for sale by Rita Bartulane at Moran Yacht & Ship, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Efthimis Karalis of A1 Yachting. Built in Kevlar reinforced composite by French yard Chantier Naval Couach, to an in-house design, Parenthesis was delivered in 2009 as one of the yard’s 3700 series and most recently refitted in 2020. An interior by Danielle Chopard, in wenge and rare ebony woods contrasting with white lacquered ceilings, accommodates 12 guests in six cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Stardust of Poole sold

The 26.3 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Stardust of Poole, listed for sale by Harry Bristow-Holmes at Bristow-Holmes, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Luis Garcia of Azimut Portugal. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2015 as a Sunseeker 86 model. An...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Marlow motor yacht One Life for sale

The 26.82 metre Marlow motor yacht One Life has been listed for sale by Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP by Marlow Yachts, she was delivered in 2016 as one of the yard’s 88E models and regularly upgraded since. Her interior in satin finished teak and ebony accommodates up to up to ten guests in four cabins comprising a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and two twins plus two Pullman berths, all with entertainment centres, flatscreen Samsung televisions and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for four crew.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Fourth Mangusta Gransport 33 motor yacht sold

A new-build Mangusta Gransport 33 motor yacht has been sold to an American client by Boomer Jousma and Vittoria Santarone of the Italian Yacht Group. At 33.3 metres in length, she is the smallest in Mangusta's series of sporty, fast displacement yachts and, as the fourth hull in this series, is due for delivery in March 2022.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtharbour.com

The 30m Barada Has Been Sold

Northrop & Johnson has announced the sale of the 29.9m motor yacht Berada. Berada was built by MCY Yachts in 2007. She features extraordinary craftsmanship as well as an open, family-oriented layout. The yacht’s interior showcases casual elegance with a welcoming ambiance. Satin-finished Maple wood, light-colored fabrics and brightly colored...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Destiny motor yacht Quintessa sold

The 28.65 metre Destiny motor yacht Quintessa, listed for sale by Raymond Young at RJC Yacht Sales, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Aaron Antonson of Denison Yachting. Built in fiberglass by Destiny Yachts, Quintessa was delivered in 2000 as a raised pilothouse Destiny 94 model designed by...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

New Riva Argo motor yacht sold in Australia

A new 28.55 metre Riva Argo 90 motor yacht has been sold to an Australian client by Ray White Marine. Built in GRP by Italian yard Riva to a design by Officina Italiana Design, this latest 90 Argo model is due for delivery in 2022. She is newest addition to...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Truly Classic sailing yacht Kealoha sold

The 27.5 metre Truly Classic sailing yacht Kealoha has been sold with the buyer and seller represented by Pieter van der Weide of Hoek Brokerage. Kealoha was built by Claasen Jachtbouw in 2008 and, even before she was delivered, picked up the 2007 International Superyacht Society's award for Best Sailing Yacht in the 24-40m category. This superyacht has been built to Lloyds class and is MCA compliant, accommodating up to eight guests in four cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtharbour.com

Fraser Has Sold the 70m Explorer Yacht Felix

The 70m explorer Felix has been sold by sales brokers Josh Gulbranson and Stuart Larsen of Fraser Fort Lauderdale. Felix is a full displacement expedition yacht with an impressive range of 8,300 nm. She was originally built by the German yard Jadewerft in 1969 and is now part of Lürssen Group.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtharbour.com

The First Columbus Atlantique 43 Has Been Sold

Less than two months after the launch of the new Atlantique line, Columbus Yachts has announced the sale of its first 43m Atlantique unit to a European Client introduced by Renaud Canivet of Ocean Drive, the exclusive European representative for Columbus Atlantique Line. The first in a series of three...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

45m Tough Brothers motor yacht The Goose sold

The 45 metre classic Tough Brothers motor yacht The Goose, listed for sale by Camper & Nicholsons, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Chris Cecil-Wright of Cecil Wright & Partners. Built to Lloyds class by UK shipyard Tough Brothers, The Goose was launched in 1987 as Brave Goose...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Dreamline motor yacht Soulmate sold

The 34.4 metre Dreamline motor yacht Soulmate, listed for sale by Hans Van Doornmalen at Edmiston & Company, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Lukas Stratmaan of Ocean Independence. Built in GRP by Italian yard DL Yachts with naval architecture by Guiseppe Arrabito and exterior design by Enrico...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Viking sportfish motor yacht Book Ends for sale

The 28.47 metre Viking sportfish yacht Book Ends has been listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Viking, she was delivered in 2017 as a Viking 93 enclosed flybridge model and features a beam of 7.41 metres and a maximum draft of 1.8 metres. Accommodation is for up to ten guests split between five cabins, including a master suite, VIP suite, a double and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities. Meanwhile, the crew quarters allow for a staff of up to three people.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Alcor for sale

The 34.85 metre Heesen motor yacht Alcor has been listed for sale by Lukas Stratmann at Ocean Independence. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch superyacht yard Heesen to ABS class, she was delivered in 2000 to a very experienced owner and has since been carefully maintained. Accommodation is for up to 12 guests in six cabins comprising a main deck master suite, two doubles, two twins with Pullman berths and a single cabin, all with en suite shower rooms.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Cheoy Lee motor yacht Island Heiress for sale

The 44.2 metre Cheoy Lee motor yacht Island Heiress has been listed for sale by Moravia Yachting. Built in GRP by Chinese yard Cheoy Lee, she was delivered in 1996 and underwent an extensive rebuild completed in 2016 that included new engines, and was most recently refitted in 2021. She accommodates 12 guests in six cabins comprising a spacious full beam master suite on the main deck, three doubles and two twins, all with state-of-the-art audio/visual entertainment systems and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

44m Palmer Johnson motor yacht Dumb Luck sold

The 43.92 metre Palmer Johnson motor yacht Dumb Luck, listed for sale by Neal Esterly at Fraser, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Justin Goins of Yachts 360 and Mark Elliott of IYC. With naval architecture by Vripack, Dumb Luck was built in aluminium by US superyacht yard...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Riva Opera motor yacht Black Pearl sold

The 26 metre Riva motor yacht Black Pearl, listed for sale by Alex Montane at Sunseeker Adriatic, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Onur Erardag of Nautique Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Riva, she was delivered in 2009 as a Riva Opera Super model with a refit in 2017. A thoroughly modern interior in a neutral colour palette sleeps eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and twins to port and starboard, all with entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en-suite bathrooms. There is also accommodation for four crew in two cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Leopard motor yacht Cheeky Tiger sold

The 34 metre Leopard motor yacht Cheeky Tiger, listed for sale by Y.CO, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Pascal Garcia of ATI Yachts. Built in GRP by Italian yard Arno to a design by Andrea Bacigalupo, Cheeky Tiger was delivered in 2004 as one of the yard’s Leopard models and most recently refitted in 2017. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and two twins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep eight members of staff.