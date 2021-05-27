Cancel
Britney Spears Fairytale Musical Sets New Timeline for World Premiere

By David Gordon
theatermania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, will present the world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears, November 29, 2021-January 2, 2022. The musical was originally scheduled to be presented in Chicago, though that production was canceled due to the pandemic.

