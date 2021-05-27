Who contributed to NAIOP of Florida- Political Committee during week ending April 17?
The NAIOP of Florida- Political Committee received $100 in contributions during the week ending April 17, according to Florida’s Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that the NAIOP of Florida- Political Committee received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 04/12/2021Duane Milford$25. 04/12/2021John Simmons$25. 04/12/2021La Portilla Angel De$25. 04/12/2021Linda Kassof$25.flbusinessdaily.com