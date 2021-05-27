Marvell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARVELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.