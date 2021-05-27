Cancel
Marvell, AR

Marvell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARVELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDF4O8200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Marvell

(MARVELL, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marvell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your 4-day outlook for Marvell weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marvell: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Phillips A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR Southern Phillips County in eastern Arkansas Coahoma County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi Southern Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi At 720 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds 40 mph or greater was located near Elaine, moving east at 50 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in southern Phillips...Coahoma...northwestern Tallahatchie and southern Quitman Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Crittenden County, ARweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Through 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.