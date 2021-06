Well, it looks like things are getting a little better in our Scotland Community. Scotland Baptist Church is having a fish fry with Gospel music. The Scotland Community Center is open again. They are serving lunch at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Bingo is on again and the pool tournament have been set. Scotland Community Center has announced “3rd Friday picking and grinning back on June 18 come join us for a good time 7 till 9 p.m.” The Cafeteria is ready to rent again. The water is fixed in the Cafeteria. (I just have to find time to clean and it will be ready to rent.). Call James Burns at 592-3935 and make your reservations now. We will still be a little longer before we can start our 1st Saturday Breakfast again. .. Cedar Rock Acres .. Farmers Market is open in downtown Scotland. 7 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. This seems to be working out very well. I always see someone when I go there.