Waurika, OK

Waurika Weather Forecast

WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDF4Kb800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

With Waurika News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Carter County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Jefferson, Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Love County in southern Oklahoma Carter County in southern Oklahoma East central Clay County in northern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Healdton to 5 miles south of Ringling to near Ryan, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ardmore, Lone Grove, Healdton, Wilson, Ringling, Ryan, Springer, Terral, Gene Autry, Leon, Graham, Rubottom, Burneyville, Grady, Milo, Oscar, Overbrook, Cornish, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ryan, Terral, Oscar, Grady and Petersburg. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cotton County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds, but the threat posed by these funnel clouds is low. Most funnel clouds will not reach the ground. If they do, weak tornadoes with brief wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH may occur. If you observe a funnel cloud or one is reported in your area, move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cotton; Jefferson; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR east central Cotton southwestern Stephens...northwestern Jefferson and northern Clay Counties Until 430 PM CDT AT 414 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hastings, moving east at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Waurika, Comanche, Hastings, Loco, Addington, Sugden, Waurika Lake and Corum.
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...LOVE...SOUTHEASTERN CARTER...WESTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lone Grove to 8 miles northeast of Rubottom to 6 miles southeast of Grady to 9 miles west of Terral, moving east at 25 mph. The strongest storms with the largest hail were located near Petersburg and northeast of Rubottom. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ardmore, Henrietta, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Overbrook, Rubottom, Lake Murray, Burneyville, Lebanon, Oscar, Grady, western Lake Texoma, Oakland, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carter, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma West central Carter County in southern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located 4 miles south of Loco and 7 miles east of Addington, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These tornadic storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jefferson, southeastern Stephens and west central Carter Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo; Carter; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Love; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Grady...northwestern Love...northeastern Cotton...Stephens...southwestern Carter southeastern Caddo...eastern Comanche and Jefferson Counties Until 230 AM CDT AT 158 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 3 miles south of Elgin to near Corum to 4 miles northeast of Terral, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Comanche, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Comanche; Jefferson; Stephens FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Garvin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Jefferson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
