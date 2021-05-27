Thursday Impressions: James Emory Garrison #BlackAmericanHer/History360
Impress. Impressionable! To impress. Impressions. The very term impression is based on an understanding, or feeling, surrounding someone, without having given been provided with evidence concerning who they are. Simply speaking, you know nothing about a person. Knowing nothing about a person translates into the danger of making false assumptions about, who they are. That’s real. So, how does one get to know someone, without really meeting them? Hmmm. . .Did a chord strike within one’s musical heartbeat?thriveglobal.com