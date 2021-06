FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. ShopRite: Garnier Hair Products ONLY $0.75 Each Thru 5/22!. Great offer on Garnier Hair Products at ShopRite. Thru 5/22, Garnier Fructis and Whole Blends Hair products are priced at only $2.50 each. Plus, there are a few Garnier coupons available to use with this deal That will make your final price just $0.75 each!!