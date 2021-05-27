Lady Farmers earn all-district honors
Following a productive 2021 spring season, the Farmersville softball team were rewarded for their strong play in the field, as several players earned all-district honors. Despite a shortened offseason, the Lady Farmers were able to accomplish most of their goals this season, earning a district title after going 9-1 against their rivals. With a 17-8-1 overall record, Farmersville won their bi-district playoff match versus Brownsboro before losing in the area round to Pleasant Grove.farmersvilletimes.com