Farmersville, TX

Lady Farmers earn all-district honors

Farmersville Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a productive 2021 spring season, the Farmersville softball team were rewarded for their strong play in the field, as several players earned all-district honors. Despite a shortened offseason, the Lady Farmers were able to accomplish most of their goals this season, earning a district title after going 9-1 against their rivals. With a 17-8-1 overall record, Farmersville won their bi-district playoff match versus Brownsboro before losing in the area round to Pleasant Grove.

farmersvilletimes.com
