Fountain City, WI

Fountain City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
 5 days ago

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDF47Cw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely then light rain during night

    • High 48 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WABASHA AND NORTHWESTERN BUFFALO COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wabasha, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Cochrane, West Newton, Nelson, Minneiska, Pioneer Campground, Weaver, Highway 88 And County O, Misha Mokwa, Rattlesnake Ridge, Lock And Dam 4, Dumfries, Herold, Highways 37 And 35, Tell and Maple Springs. If you are boating on the Mississippi River, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Fountain City, WI
Fountain City Updates

Get weather-ready — Fountain City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fountain City: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Mississippi River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Buffalo The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota Northwestern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wabasha, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wabasha around 705 PM CDT. Kellogg around 720 PM CDT. Alma around 730 PM CDT. Buffalo City around 740 PM CDT. Buffalo around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Nelson, Pioneer Campground, Weaver, West Newton, Zumbro Bottoms Campground, Conception and Misha Mokwa. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; La Crosse; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.