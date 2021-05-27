Fountain City Weather Forecast
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely then light rain during night
- High 48 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
