Entrepreneur Launches Virtual ‘Made in Canada Mall’ and is Welcoming Businesses to Join

By Craig Patterson
retail-insider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail industry news delivered directly to you. Subscribe to Retail-Insider. Winnipeg-based entrepreneur Doug Touchette has launched a virtual shopping centre that is dedicated to brands that manufacture products in Canada as well as Canadian food and service providers. The Made in Canada Mall is welcoming businesses to join nearly 80 companies that have already signed up to be on the platform since February. The official grand opening for the mall is July 1st.

retail-insider.com
