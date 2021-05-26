Entrepreneur Launches Virtual ‘Made in Canada Mall’ and is Welcoming Businesses to Join

This story appears in the June 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». “In the current climate, customers are largely spending their money with brands they know and trust. That is a challenge for a new brand like ours, which launched weeks before the pandemic and hasn’t had the same amount of time to build that trust. Therefore, we have leveraged influencer marketing to leverage the trust they have with their followers, who look to them as guides for product recommendations and reviews.” — Tiffany Paul, founder and CEO, Slept.