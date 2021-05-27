Cancel
Harvey, ND

Sun forecast for Harvey — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Harvey Voice
Harvey Voice
 5 days ago

(HARVEY, ND) A sunny Thursday is here for Harvey, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harvey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aDF3qIP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 30 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

