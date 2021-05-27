Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langdon, ND

Langdon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 5 days ago

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aDF3pPg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Langdon Updates

Langdon Updates

Langdon, ND
2
Followers
38
Post
152
Views
ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langdon, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Langdon, NDPosted by
Langdon Updates

Sunday has sun for Langdon — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LANGDON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Langdon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Langdon, NDPosted by
Langdon Updates

Langdon’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Langdon: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;