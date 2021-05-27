Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial, NE

Imperial Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 5 days ago

IMPERIAL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aDF3giN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Imperial Digest

Imperial Digest

Imperial, NE
1
Followers
39
Post
177
Views
ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Imperial Weather Forecast#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Imperial, NEPosted by
Imperial Digest

Get weather-ready — Imperial’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Imperial: Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Chase County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chase The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Chase County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 630 AM MDT. * At 131 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Imperial, Wauneta, Champion, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders, Crete, Chase, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area, Church Grove Campground, Center Dam Campground and Area A Campground. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chase County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chase The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Chase County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 630 AM MDT. * At 202 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Imperial, Wauneta, Champion, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders, Crete, Chase, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area, Church Grove Campground, Center Dam Campground and Area A Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 25 and 52. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Chase County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chase SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CHASE COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Lamar, or 19 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lamar around 640 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Crete and Chase.