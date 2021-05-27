4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 to 17 mph wind
