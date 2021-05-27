Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellfleet, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellfleet

Posted by 
Wellfleet Daily
Wellfleet Daily
 5 days ago

WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDF3O1P00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • 12 to 17 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet, MA
0
Followers
51
Post
469
Views
ABOUT

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellfleet, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ma#Newsbreak#Chance Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wellfleet, MAPosted by
Wellfleet Daily

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Wellfleet

(WELLFLEET, MA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wellfleet Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Wellfleet, MAPosted by
Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(WELLFLEET, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wellfleet. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wellfleet, MAPosted by
Wellfleet Daily

Get weather-ready — Wellfleet’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wellfleet: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;