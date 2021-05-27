Cancel
Siren, WI

Thursday set for rain in Siren — 3 ways to make the most of it

Siren Post
 5 days ago

(SIREN, WI) Thursday is set to be rainy in Siren, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Siren:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDF3F4s00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain then cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

