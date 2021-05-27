James Spann: A few scattered showers, storms for Alabama through Friday
James Spann forecasts a few showers and storms, then a beautiful Alabama weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: While most of Alabama is dry this morning, we have a cluster of rogue showers over parts of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties around sunrise. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with potential for more scattered showers or storms this afternoon and this evening. Odds of any one particular location seeing rain today over the northern half of the state is 20-25%, and the high will be in the mid 80s.rss.alabamanewscenter.com