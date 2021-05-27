Cancel
Alabama State

James Spann: A few scattered showers, storms for Alabama through Friday

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 5 days ago
James Spann forecasts a few showers and storms, then a beautiful Alabama weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: While most of Alabama is dry this morning, we have a cluster of rogue showers over parts of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties around sunrise. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with potential for more scattered showers or storms this afternoon and this evening. Odds of any one particular location seeing rain today over the northern half of the state is 20-25%, and the high will be in the mid 80s.

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

