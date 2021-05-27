Haines Weather Forecast
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely during night
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
