Haines Weather Forecast

HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely during night High 56 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 52 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 54 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



