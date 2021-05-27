Cancel
Haines News Watch

Haines Weather Forecast

Haines Weather Forecast
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDF3BXy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

