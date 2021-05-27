Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

PREVIEW: Reeling Arizona Diamondbacks bid to halt losing skid vs. St. Louis Cardinals

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVJdf_0aDF39rl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gamD_0aDF39rl00

The bottom has fallen out for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who look to halt a 10-game losing streak when they open a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night in Phoenix.

The disastrous skid is just four defeats shy of the franchise-worst 14-game slide in 2004.

Arizona’s 15-13 start has been followed by 13 losses in the past 14 games and in 19 of 22.

The Diamondbacks are in last place in the National League West and tied with the Baltimore Orioles for most losses in the majors.

The team’s troubles got worse Wednesday when it squandered a four-run lead and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning during a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aDF39rl00 Also Read:

MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

Arizona was leading 4-2 and just four outs away from halting its skid when manager Torey Lovullo called on left-hander Alex Young.

Two batters later, the lead was gone. Pinch hitter Austin Slater hit a two-run tying homer that traveled 460 feet into the second deck in left field. Jason Vosler followed with his first big-league blast to put the Giants ahead.

Arizona was unable to get a clutch hit in the ninth.

“Any mistake that happens, it feels like the end of the world,” Young said after the Diamondbacks remained winless since May 15.

St. Louis dropped two of three against the Chicago White Sox to start a 10-game road trip.

Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over Chicago was overshadowed by the hat incident that led to the ejection of St. Louis manager Mike Shildt.

When right-hander Giovanny Gallegos came in from the bullpen with two on and one out in the seventh inning, the umpiring crew led by Joe West called on Gallegos to change his hat due to a substance on the bill.

Also Read:
MLB roundup: Miguel Sano leads Minnesota Twins to sweep of O’s

That enraged Shildt, who proclaimed that the real cheating by pitchers is being ignored by Major League Baseball.

“This is baseball’s dirty little secret, and it’s the wrong time and the wrong arena to expose it,” Shildt said. “Here’s the deal. First of all, Gio wears the same hat all year. Hats accrue dirt. Hats accrue substances. … Did Gio have some sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn’t get some kind of melanoma? Possibly. Does he use rosin to help out? Possibly. Are these things that baseball really wants to crack down on? No.”

Meanwhile, Paul Goldschmidt (six homers) has failed to go deep in the last 13 games.

The slugger will be looking to end that drought against his former team. Goldschmidt is 6-for-24 with three homers in six games against Arizona since being traded following the 2019 season.

Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.18 ERA) will be on the mound Thursday. He is 3-0 over his past four starts after opening the campaign with four straight losses.

Martinez, 29, received a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs in last Friday’s start when he gave up two runs and four hits over six innings.

Martinez is 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 12 appearances (six starts) versus the Diamondbacks. Nick Ahmed is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts against Martinez.

Rookie right-hander Matt Peacock (1-21 4.91) will be on the mound for Arizona.

Peacock, 27, made eight relief appearances to start the season but moved into the rotation due to injuries to Zac Gallen (elbow) and Luke Weaver (shoulder). He gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings while losing to the Miami Marlins on May 12. He gave up one run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on May 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jg1IF_0aDF39rl00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The St Louis Cardinals#The Baltimore Orioles#The San Francisco Giants#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball#Era#The Chicago Cubs#The Miami Marlins#Kansas City Royals#Tampa Bay Rays#Toronto Blue Jays#Los Angeles Dodgers#Mlb Games Today#Nl West#Mlb Power Rankings#Left Field#Mlb Roundup#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

Cardinals' fan capacity could approach 30,000 for Cubs series

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals won’t have their usual 48,000 or so capacity crowds for their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on May 21-23 but they will have a new capacity. The Cardinals got word Tuesday night that they had received approval from the City of St....
MLBViva El Birdos

Bader’s Bomb and Martinez’s Efficiency Lead to 3-0 Victory and Sweep of Pirates

Right-hander Wil Crowe took the mound for the Pirates. Tommy Edman drew a 3-2 walk to start the game, taking a close fastball just below the bottom edge of the zone. Dylan Carlson flied an 0-2 outside change to left. Matt Carpenter drove an 0-1 low-and-away change deep to right-center, but Reynolds hauled it in near the wall. Nolan Arenado grounded a first-pitch low-and-away fastball towards the hole, but the third baseman Todd Frazier dove to his left, stopped it and threw Arenado out to end the inning. Carlos Martinez took the hill for the Cards, and the club bumped his start up one day because of Wainwright’s quarantine. Adam Frazier flied a low 0-2 slider to shallow left to start the bottom half. Bryan Reynolds grounded a low 0-2 change to Carpenter at 1st for the 3-1 flip. Colin Moran walked on 4 straight pitches, with the 3-0 pitch being a fastball that looked like it was well within the outside corner. Todd Frazier struck out looking at a 2-2 hanging change to end the inning.
MLBWashington Post

Erick Fedde, who may soon be out of the Nationals’ rotation, dazzles against the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — When he had thrown his 97th pitch, the last of a sharp afternoon at Chase Field, there was one question trailing Erick Fedde: Was it enough?. The answer is complicated. Or maybe it was predetermined. First, before unpacking that, Fedde’s seven scoreless innings paced the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The offense woke up once he exited, scoring three runs off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth, using a pinch-hit solo homer by Yadiel Hernandez, back-to-back doubles by Victor Robles and Trea Turner, then an RBI single by Kyle Schwarber. The hitters were happy to see the bullpen after Arizona starter Luke Weaver was pulled in the fifth because of right shoulder discomfort. Washington closer Brad Hand later bounced back with a one-two-three save.
MLBcardsconclave.com

Doing What Needs To Be Done

Much like the newly dubbed Darth Vader following the orders of his new master, the St. Louis Cardinals marched into Pittsburgh over the weekend and took no prisoners. While sweeping the Pirates may not rank high on the lists of accomplishments when 2021 is over, this still was an important series because how teams treat a team that is expected to struggle can be the difference between playing in October or not playing there.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Making the cut: 'Tsunami' Martinez rides his wave, revived pitch and Bader's homer to 3-0 victory

PITTSBURGH — A young pitcher known for his wicked sinker and changeup that darted and stung like a wasp, Carlos Martinez years ago saw teammates such as Adam Wainwright shifting the grip slightly on the fastball for a late, slicing action. The cut fastball, or cutter, was — and on many mounds still is — all the rage, prompting Martinez to study the other Cardinals starters and, he explained Sunday, wonder to himself.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cardinals complete sweep as 'Tsunami' Martinez swamps Pirates, Bader homers for 3-0 victory

PITTSBURGH — Even the Pirates could not stay afloat through the promised Tsunami. Having found his sea legs, Carlos Martinez pitched eight shutout innings on 100 pitches and towed the Cardinals to a series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Harrison Bader staked Martinez to a three-run lead with home run in the second inning, and Martinez rode the wave from there for a 3-0 victory. The righthander scattered five hits, struck out three and came one inning shy of the shutout that his manager says Martinez can smell.
MLBLancaster Online

Harrison Bader's 3-run homer off Wil Crowe lifts Cardinals to sweep of Pirates

May 2—After Wil Crowe left a hanging slider that Harrison Bader hit for a three-run homer in the first inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher came to a quick realization about his pitch repertoire. Though his fastball never felt better, the rookie right-hander couldn't count on his offspeed stuff. So...
MLBViva El Birdos

The New Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martinez has never thrown this many strikes. The St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher seems to have changed his approach towards an emphasis on throwing strikes and gettign ahead in the count. SO far, upon returning to the rotation this season, he is off to a good start. His 3.72 and 3.80 FIP are solid, especially for someone who is only being asked to fill the back of the rotation. Additionally he has pitched into the eighth inning in each of his last two starts, and this ability to save relievers in a welcome change from the beginning of the Cardinals’ season. Despite his early season success, however, it is unclear if Martinez will be able to continue performing well.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals have the best record in the NL

When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, it was their message to the rest of the league that they wanted to contend for a World Series — not just this season, but in every season that Arenado is under contract. At first, they got off to a slow start....
MLBPantagraph

Goold: Emphasis on velocity is spinning out of control, smacking MLB right in the face

In this week's chat we find a change of heart on Carlos Martinez, some Gant-Reyes comparisons and other questions. Q: I enjoyed your article on the hit-batsmen. Do you think that part of the problem is that pitchers are being scouted, drafted, developed and promoted based on velocity and spin rate as throwers, rather than on "pitching"? … Also, hitters have become comfortable crowding the plate and diving over it with their swing. Is that also a factor?
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Cardinals 3, Pirates 0

Earl Weaver would definitely love this current edition of the Cardinals. Weaver, the St. Louis native and long-time manager of the Baltimore Orioles, had many notable quotations during his Hall of Fame career. At least one of them had to do with his love of three-run homers. “The key to...
MLBNBC Sports

Max Scherzer Delivers - Twice

Max Scherzer has done many things throughout his major league career. He has three Cy Young Awards on his mantle -- including one from each league. He’s been a World Series Champion. He has been a strikeout king three times. He has authored a pair of no-hitters. He has made seven All-Star teams.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Is this version of Carlos Martinez here to stay?

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is on the verge of a breakout. Is this version of the right-hander here to stay?. Entering the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals expected a better version of Carlos Martinez. They couldn’t have expected anything like this. What Martinez has done this season...
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Martinez goes 8, Bader hits 3-run HR as Cards sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Martinez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three […]
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates hope to salvage finale vs. Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals will aim for their third series sweep of the season when they conclude a three-game road set against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. St. Louis has outscored the Pirates 19-8 in the first two games of a weekend series, including a 12-5 clobbering Saturday. PNC Park...
MLBWarren Tribune Chronicle

Cardinals continue to dominate Bucs

PITTSBURGH — Carlos Martinez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the...
MLBPosted by
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis Cardinals Increase Stadium Capacity

Earlier in the week we found out that the Kansas City Chiefs would be at full capacity for the upcoming season, and now the St. Louis Cardinals are increasing their capacity. After receiving approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department, the St. Louis Cardinals will be increasing the capacity at Busch Stadium beginning Friday, May 21 (just in time for the Cubbies). This is a big win, and I am so ready to go to the ballpark for a game. Tickets are on sale now and will be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, allowing Busch Stadium capacity to roughly double.
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Saturday 5/8

Welcome to the another edition of our daily fantasy baseball streamers! Are you playing in leagues with daily moves and looking to beef up those rosters? We here at RotoBaller are there for you and all of your streaming needs. Whether you are just trying to get that elusive category win or you are trying to give your pitching staff a lift because you streamed dumpster Fiers earlier this week, we can help. Each day RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in both shallow and deep fantasy baseball daily leagues. Streaming hitters and pitchers to exploit matchups are important to help you win your league.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Placed on injured list

Martinez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle injury Tuesday. Martinez acknowledged after his last start that he was pitching through pain after twisting his ankle, and it showed in the box score, as he allowed five runs. The Cardinals had previously listed Martinez as the scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Padres, but they've evidently changed plans. Whether or not Martinez is expected to miss just one start or is in line for a longer absence remains unclear. Johan Oviedo was recalled in a corresponding move.