Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Transit-Oriented Development Includes Affordable Housing

indymidtownmagazine.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRedline Holdings VI LLC has received approval to construct Broadway Apartments, a mixed-use development on 38th Street in Watson Park across from the Park Avenue Red Line station. The 48,900 square foot proposal would replace three deteriorated apartment buildings on four lots, and involve an alley vacation that will close...

www.indymidtownmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Built Environment#Land Use#Redline Holdings Vi Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
TrafficDaily News Of Newburyport

COMMENTARY: Fund public transit, not more roads

It’s federal transportation policy season, with the House and Senate advancing bills to fund federal surface transportation programs for the next five years. That makes it a great time to reflect on the social and environmental impacts of our transportation policy. For decades, the federal government has spent 80% of...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Hoffmann Homes selected as builder for net-zero ready community

Alan Hoffmann, founder and president of Hoffmann Homes, discovered a new method of homebuilding in 1995. The company continues to build homes and communities that are modern and “green” in every sense. The new Abode @ White Rock community in East Dallas features single-family detached homes that are high performance...
Fremont, CAPLANetizen

Development Fees Set to Increase in Fremont

The Silicon Valley city of Fremont, already home to some of the highest development fees in the region, is set to increase the cost of most forms of development again. The one exception—affordable housing. "Fremont, which already has been charging developers some of the highest impact fees in the state,...
Naperville, ILnapervillelocal.com

Naperville council prefers voluntary affordable housing policy

In its consideration of an affordable housing policy for new residential development, the Naperville City Council is leaning toward incentives and voluntary parameters over mandates and penalties. An “inclusionary zoning ordinance” is one of several action items proposed to address the city’s long-standing goal of increasing its affordable housing stock....
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Kelly pushes affordable housing rollback

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) will ask Evanston’s City Council Monday to impose an immediate moratorium on creation of non-owner-occupied internal and attached accessory dwelling units. ADUs, also known as coach houses or granny flats, were authorized by the City Council in stages over the past few years as a way...
Los Angeles, CAyovenice.com

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light. A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will soon be coming to the Palms neighborhood. Last month the Los Angeles planning department approved the project, named in paperwork as Dunn + Regent, will be located at the southeastern corner of Regent Street and Dunn Drive. The development will offer a range of a six one bedroom apartments averaging 458 square feet, four three-bedrooms around 833 square feet each, and 14 four-bedrooms at 1,241 square feet.
Nashville, TNthejacksonpress.org

Amazon commits $75 million to develop 800 affordable housing units in Nashville

Amazon recently announced a commitment of $75 million for developers to create affordable homes in Nashville near WeGo Public Transit high-capacity corridors. The company reported that 800 homes will be built on private land in Nashville as part of its more than $2 billion Housing Equity Fund, to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable homes in target regions through below-market loans to housing partners, traditional and non-traditional public agencies, and minority-led organizations.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Public consultation launched on 285-home development

Barratt Homes is undertaking public consultation on a development of about 285 houses at site in South Yorkshire.The proposed development on land off Far Field, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, would comprise two-, three- and four-bed homes, along with publicly accessible open space and a children’s play area. The homes will be primarily two-storeys in height offering a combination of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties with vehicle access from Doncaster Road.The proposals are expected to contribute to Rotherham’s housing requirements and provide financial contributions to improve local services and facilities, including schools. The site was allocated as a housing site in the council’s Local Plan process. Barratt Homes has sent out leaflets and feedback forms to residents and launched a dedicated website where people can view the plans and have their say. Further information can be found at www.barratthomes-wath.co.uk.
Beauty & Fashioncapenews.net

The Spectrum Of 'Affordable Housing' - Editorial

We’ve been speaking about affordable housing in the Enterprise offices, since a few of our staff members are looking for and struggling to find a place to live on (or even near) the Cape. How to deal with the housing crisis is a common conversation in businesses, committees and groups...
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Programme for 1,200 new affordable homes in Fife proposed

Source: https://www.scottishhousingnews.com/category/news. Fife Council has approved proposals in principle to bring forward a detailed programme to build 1,200 more council houses between 2022 and 2024.Referred to as a Transitional Affordable Housing programme (AHP) the development and delivery of the additional houses will maintain the supply of affordable housing as the current Phase 3 programme comes to an end in May 2022.The report presented to members of the council’s policy and coordination committee proposes a two-year Transitional AHP and a specific Town Centre Housing Approach to regenerate town centres.The proposal builds on the successful delivery of 2,700 new council houses completed during the Phase 2 programme from 2012-17, and 3,500 new council houses to be completed in Phase 3.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Alchemy-ABR nabs $250M loan for spec office tower project

After closing on its purchase of Calvary Baptist Church’s property on Billionaires’ Row, a joint venture landed $250 million in financing for its planned spec office tower development. Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and equity partner Cain International secured the debt as part of a $330 million capitalization to redevelop the space,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Metro Board Votes to Enable More Affordable Housing Development

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Board of Directors today voted to update its Joint Development Policy to prioritize building 100% income-restricted housing on unused Metro-owned land. As of January, Metro's Joint Development team had completed 2,200 units of housing, 34% of which are considered...