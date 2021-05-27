Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cushing, TX

Cushing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 5 days ago

CUSHING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0aDF30vE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cushing Post

Cushing Post

Cushing, TX
4
Followers
48
Post
309
Views
ABOUT

With Cushing Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cushing, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Cushing

(CUSHING, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cushing Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Jump on Cushing’s rainy forecast today

(CUSHING, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cushing Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Get weather-ready — Cushing’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cushing: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Cushing weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cushing: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night;
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT Monday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Water has been reported over several roads in the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nacogdoches, Milam, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Macune, Rosevine, Bland Lake, Etoile, Martinsville, Melrose, Woden, Chireno, Broaddus, Chinaquapin, Denning, Bronson, McElroy, Sexton and Yellowpine.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
EnvironmentPosted by
Cushing Post

Cushing forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cushing: Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES AND ANGELINA COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pollok to near Chester. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Huntington, Melrose, Woden, Etoile, Martinsville, Zavalla, Shawnee, Redland, Homer and Dolan. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nacogdoches; San Augustine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woden, or 16 miles southeast of Nacogdoches, moving southeast at 15 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was indicated over Northwest Angelina County, which will move northeast into Southern Nacogdoches County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nacogdoches, Woden, Martinsville, Melrose, Chireno and Denning. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH