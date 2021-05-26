newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

11-140G Board Consideration

minnehahacreek.org
 3 days ago

The MCWD Board of Managers is considering MCWD Permit Amendment 11-140G as described below and is scheduled to take action on the permit at the meeting site listed above. MCWD Rules require notice to all propoerty owners within 600' of the proposed permitted area as a courtesy, in the event there are any questions or concerns.

minnehahacreek.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion Control#Management Control#Water Treatment#G Board Consideration#Stormwater Management#Wetland Protection#The 3rd Addition#The 3rd Lake Addition#Review#Mcwd Rules#Area#Filtration Basins#Minnehaha#Lake#Contact Cole Thompson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
brunswickcountync.gov

Brunswick County Planning Board Public Hearing (Z-815)

FROM: RR (RURAL LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL) TO: R-7500 (MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL) LOCATION: LOCATED OFF MT. MISERY ROAD NE (SR 1426) AND SCHOOL HOUSE ROAD NE (SR 1456) NEAR LELAND, NC. TAX PARCELS: 01600062. DESCRIPTION: THE APPLICANT REQUESTED TAX PARCEL 01600062 BE REZONED TO R-7500. THE ENTIRE REZONING AREA ENCOMPASSES APPROX....
Politicshilliardohio.gov

Personnel Review Board

The Personnel Review Board shall have the power to hear such appeals by City employees from administrative determinations made pursuant to said Code of Personnel Practices and Procedures, as may be authorized by said Code, and may have such other powers and duties as may from time to time be given to it by Council. The Board shall keep a record of its proceedings which shall be open to public inspection and shall conduct its proceedings in accordance with the ordinances of Council enacted pursuant to this Charter and the rules and regulations of the Board adopted by it pursuant to authority granted by Council. Julia Baxter is the staff point of contact.
Posted by
TownLift

Highland Flats development signs

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — They’re big, they’re small, they’re on fences, they’re on lawns, however, most of the signs for and against the Highland Flats development are on private property, except one.  Parkites have been passing through the highly-traveled intersection of Old Ranch Rd. and Highland Dr. and inferring as to the socio-political, ethical, not […]
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: BEAUTIFICATION WORKER

CITY OF NATCHITOCHES JOB OPPORTUNITY: BEAUTIFICATION WORKER. POSITION:​ Public Works – Beautification Worker. DESCRIPTION:​ Responsible for operating various types of equipment such as lawn mower, tractor, weed eater and other equipment required to maintain the City’s grounds, streets and right of ways. Must also be willing to perform other duties as assigned.
kciiradio.com

Bids Cause Highland to Table Wastewater Project

The Highland School District is temporarily stopping progress on pursuing a waste water treatment solution for the district. At their May 10th meeting, they received bids on the project that came in higher than expected. The three bids included Keokuk Contractors at $1,260,678, Boomerang Corp at $1,219,218 and Woodruff Construction at $1,206,000. The original estimated project cost was $1.2 million. The project is tabled while the district, HR Green engineer Matt Wildman and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) work together to bring down the overall cost.
Webster, MAwebster-ma.gov

Board and Committee Vacancies

Many committee appointments expire in June. The following committees either currently have a vacancy or have an appointment expiring in June. You can find additional information, including how to apply, at Board and Committee Resources | Webster, MA (webster-ma.gov). We strongly encourage residents to apply by June 7th so we can coordinate June's expiring appointments.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Council to continue budget considerations in multiple Monday meetings

The Jackson Town Council will continue to hammer out budget issues, both for town-only and joint town-county budgets, in two separate afternoon meetings today. At 1 p.m. the council will hold a special budget workshop meeting, followed by a Joint Information Meeting with Teton County commissioners at 3 p.m. The...
wbfo.org

'Reimagining Grant Street' backers reveal concepts for consideration

Three concepts for refurbishing and revitalizing the Grant Street neighborhood were unveiled Friday by project leaders who say their goal is to make a traditionally busy district better for those already living and working there. The Reimagining Grant Street project commenced in 2019. State Senator Sean Ryan, who was in...
Trafficmscnews.net

Speed limit change on highway in Falls City approved

(KLZA)-- The Falls City Council waived the three reading rule Monday night to adopt an ordinance on final reading to amend the speed limit on Harlan Street, which is Highway 73 on the norther section of the city limits. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 miles-per-hour from a...
brookingscountysd.gov

Notice of Hearing: For Consideration of Proposed Supplemental Budget Resolution

Notice is hereby given that because the 2021 fiscal year budget does not provide budget appropriations for the purpose of paying the cost and expense of conducting the functions of government, the Brookings County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Commission Chambers located at the Brookings City and County Government Center, 520 3rd St., Suite 310, Brookings, SD for the purpose of considering the following proposed supplemental budget. At such time, any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative, and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts and matters set forth.
carlislemosquito.org

Select Board shorts, May 11 & May 18

On May 11, the Select Board (SB) voted unanimously to close the Warrant Book for the Annual Town Meeting on June 6. The board agreed to provide some additional information on several Warrant Articles at the Meeting, including Article 10 (Town Clerk Salary Adjustment), Article 16 (CPA Annual Recommendations), and Article 19 (Personnel Bylaw Revision). Copies of the Warrant Book will be mailed to all residential households in advance of Town Meeting.
Roanoke Daily Herald

Northampton considers youth council

A proposal was presented by Zamareion Alston during the Northampton County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday. The ninth-grader from Northampton County Early College, requested the board consider the Northampton County Youth Council, a youth-run organization providing a voice for kids and teens. The council also acts as a youth advisory...
San Diego County, CACoast News

County Water Authority board approves Urban Water Management Plan

REGION — The San Diego County Water Authority’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan was approved May 27 by its board of directors for submission to the state. The plan highlights how a regional commitment to a “water portfolio approach” to supply management means San Diego County will continue to have reliable water supplies through 2045, even during multiple dry years.
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Ward County Commission

Where: Ward County Office Building, commission chambers or wardnd.com. Agenda: The commission will discuss NDSU Extension funding, the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project, updates to plat approval and right-of-way vacation policies, an employee compensation study and crime fitness/witness fee agreement. The commission will give preliminary discussion to salaries and health insurance in the 2022 budget.
hernandosun.com

INVITATION TO BID

SECTION I - ADVERTISEMENT OF BID. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissions of Hernando County, Florida, is accepting Bids for:. TENNIS COURT RESURFACING AND CONVERSION OF ONE (1) COURT TO FOUR (4) PICKLEBALL COURTS AT DELTA WOODS PARK (RE-BID OF 21-C00041/DK) Hernando County Board of County...
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

LCIS approves service contracts

FAYETTEVILLE – The Lawrence County Independent School board members approved service contracts for fire protection and inspection services, along with janitorial supplies. Hy-Grade Inc., from Seymour, was chosen to provide janitorial supplies for an initial cost of $3,967.05, with costs expected to decrease over time. Fairchild Communication Systems, Inc. from...
Tacoma Daily Index

CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28760 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Tacoma Firefighters Union, Local 31.
townoflomira.com

Conditional Use Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County. Land Resources and Parks Committee on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:05 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1H and 1I) of the Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the application of Ronald Brath, agent for Allan and Robert Vander Grinten for a Conditional Use Permit under the Land Use Code, Dodge County, Wisconsin to allow for the creation of an approximate 2-acre lot for non-farm residential use and an approximate 37-acre and a 35-acre lot for agricultural use within the A-1 Prime Agricultural Zoning District. The property is located within part of the NW¼ of the NE ¼, Section 36, and part of the SW ¼ of the SE¼, Section 25, Town of Lomira, the site address being W185 Oak Road. A copy of the proposed project is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700).