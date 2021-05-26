11-140G Board Consideration

The Personnel Review Board shall have the power to hear such appeals by City employees from administrative determinations made pursuant to said Code of Personnel Practices and Procedures, as may be authorized by said Code, and may have such other powers and duties as may from time to time be given to it by Council. The Board shall keep a record of its proceedings which shall be open to public inspection and shall conduct its proceedings in accordance with the ordinances of Council enacted pursuant to this Charter and the rules and regulations of the Board adopted by it pursuant to authority granted by Council. Julia Baxter is the staff point of contact.