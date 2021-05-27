Daily Weather Forecast For Silver Bay

SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly Cloudy High 41 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 48 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 51 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



