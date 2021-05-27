Daily Weather Forecast For Silver Bay
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly Cloudy
- High 41 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.