Bloomville, OH

Thursday has sun for Bloomville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bloomville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDF2vkF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 17 to 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

