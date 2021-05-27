Cancel
Shamrock, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Shamrock

Shamrock Journal
 5 days ago

SHAMROCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDF2urW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

