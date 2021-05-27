Cancel
Ellis, KS

Sun forecast for Ellis — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Ellis Journal
 5 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aDF2tyn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellis, KS
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

