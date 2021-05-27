Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Marengo

(MARENGO, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marengo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:

Thursday, May 27 Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 47 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.