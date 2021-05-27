Cancel
Marengo, IN

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Marengo

Marengo Voice
(MARENGO, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marengo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aDF2s6400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

