John Day, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For John Day

Posted by 
John Day Times
John Day Times
 5 days ago

JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDF2rDL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

John Day, OR
With John Day Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

