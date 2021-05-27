4-Day Weather Forecast For John Day
JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
