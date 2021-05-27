Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

Santa Claus Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 5 days ago

SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aDF2qKc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pike, Spencer, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pike; Spencer; Warrick SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WARRICK...SPENCER AND EASTERN PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Washington to near Eureka. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rockport, Dale, Grandview, Santa Claus, Eureka, Folsomville, Ferdinand, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville.