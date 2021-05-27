Cancel
Winona, MO

Winona Weather Forecast

Winona News Beat
 5 days ago

WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aDF2ooO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winona, MO
ABOUT

With Winona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

