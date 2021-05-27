Winona Weather Forecast
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.