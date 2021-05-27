Daily Weather Forecast For La Plata

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly Cloudy High 55 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



