Daily Weather Forecast For La Plata
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
