Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pound, WI

A rainy Thursday in Pound — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 5 days ago

(POUND, WI) Thursday is set to be rainy in Pound, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pound:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDF2lAD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance rain and snow during night

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pound Updates

Pound Updates

Pound, WI
4
Followers
50
Post
139
Views
ABOUT

With Pound Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pound, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Data#Retirement Savings#Wi#Rain Thursday#Money#The Sun#Fun#Nws Data#Attractions#Liftoff#Frost#Cloud#Household Tasks#Finances#Bookkeeping#Student Loan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Pound, WIPosted by
Pound Updates

Pound Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pound: Tuesday, June 1: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, June 4: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Pound, WIPosted by
Pound Updates

Rainy forecast for Pound? Jump on it!

(POUND, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pound Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
EnvironmentPosted by
Pound Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POUND, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pound Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Pound, WIPosted by
Pound Updates

Pound forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pound: Sunday, May 16: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Pound, WIPosted by
Pound Updates

4-day forecast for Pound

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pound: Saturday, May 15: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Pound, WIPosted by
Pound Updates

Get weather-ready — Pound’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pound: Wednesday, May 12: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night; Thursday, May 13: Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;