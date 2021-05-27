Daily Weather Forecast For Ronda
RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
