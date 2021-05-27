3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Salome
(SALOME, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salome. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salome:
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
