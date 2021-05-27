Cancel
Salome, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Salome

Salome Times
 5 days ago

(SALOME, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salome. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salome:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aDF2iW200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Salome Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

