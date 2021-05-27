Baudette Daily Weather Forecast
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
