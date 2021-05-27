Baudette Daily Weather Forecast

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 56 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.