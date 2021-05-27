Cancel
Paden City, WV

Weather Forecast For Paden City

Posted by 
Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 5 days ago

PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDF2gka00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paden City Today

Paden City Today

Paden City, WV
ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Paden City, WV
