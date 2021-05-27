Weather Forecast For Paden City
PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
