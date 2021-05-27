Weather Forecast For Paden City

PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Scattered Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.