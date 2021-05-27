4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Tisbury
WEST. TISBURY, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 to 18 mph wind
