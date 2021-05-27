Cancel
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Tisbury

Posted by 
West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 5 days ago

WEST. TISBURY, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDF2frr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • 12 to 18 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury, MA
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

