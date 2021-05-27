Cancel
Crouse, NC

Crouse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 5 days ago

CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDF2bKx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crouse, NC
