Crouse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.