4-Day Weather Forecast For Solon Springs
SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.