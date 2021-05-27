Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon Springs, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Solon Springs

Posted by 
Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 5 days ago

SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aDF2aSE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs, WI
4
Followers
50
Post
470
Views
ABOUT

With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solon Springs, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wi#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Solon Springs, WIPosted by
Solon Springs News Flash

Friday has sun for Solon Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Solon Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Solon Springs, WIPosted by
Solon Springs News Flash

Get weather-ready — Solon Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Solon Springs: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Burnett County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will occur this morning across portions of the Northland. The visibility will be quite variable but will drop to a quarter mile in spots. Aitkin, Solon Springs, and Ashland have all reported a visibility to a quarter mile so far this morning. The fog should lift between 730 AM and 9 AM for most areas. If you`re driving, give yourself extra time and be prepared for quickly changing conditions.