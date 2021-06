Elizabeth City council member Gabriel Adkins has said that police urinated on his property twice after he spoke out concerning the police killing of Black man Andrew Brown Jr.Mr Brown, 42, was shot dead by police as they executed an arrest warrant on drug charges in the coastal North Carolina town on 21 April.A district attorney in North Carolina said the shooting was justified. District Attorney Andrew Womble made the judgement on Tuesday after reviewing the results of a probe carried out by the state’s Bureau of Investigation.Prosecutors said the shooting was justified because Mr Brown hit officers with his vehicle before he...