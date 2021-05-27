Cancel
Inglis, FL

Inglis is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inglis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDF2U6k00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Inglis, FL
