(St. Paul, MN) -- The family of slain Stillwater prison Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm says they'll sue the state for a "larger sum" than three million dollars unless the legislature approves a bill with that amount of compensation for his death. Gomm's sister, Audrey Cone, says for the last three years they've "gotten nothing but lip service from everybody because nobody wants to do anything." The measure was debated in committee but not included in either the House or Senate public safety budget bills. Gomm family attorney Michael Padden says the statute of limitations for wrongful-death lawsuits runs out in about two months and called on Governor Walz to "step in and make this happen." Republican Senator Karin Housley of Stillwater said she's still working to help the Gomm family receive fair compensation for their loss.