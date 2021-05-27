Weather Forecast For Conway

CONWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 82 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



