A new service, Golden Groceries, begins Monday and will help give seniors access to the local pantry before the doors open to the general public. During National Salvation Army week, the Susanville Service Center announced a new program for Lassen County Seniors: Golden Groceries launches this Monday, May 17, and the program will allow anyone 60 years or older to come to the Salvation Army office — at 1560 Main Street in the Grocery Outlet center — for a Golden hour of shopping from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday – before they open to the general public at 9 a.m.