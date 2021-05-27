Cancel
Webster, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Webster

Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 5 days ago

WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDF2Jdz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then widespread frost during night

    • High 44 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Webster, SD
