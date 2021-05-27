Daily Weather Forecast For Webster
WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then widespread frost during night
- High 44 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
