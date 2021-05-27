Cancel
Boris Johnson hints that final stage of lockdown roadmap – due on 21 June – could be delayed

By Nigel Morris
inews.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has hinted that the planned lifting of England’s final Covid restrictions on 21 June could be delayed because of fears over the Indian variant. Ministers are still waiting for evidence over the infectiousness of the strain which has been detected in several parts of England as well as in Glasgow.

inews.co.uk
Boris Johnson
