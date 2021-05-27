Cancel
Canby, MN

Thursday rain in Canby: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 5 days ago

(CANBY, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Canby Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDF2BaB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

