Fosston, MN

Fosston Weather Forecast

Fosston News Beat
 5 days ago

FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aDF2AhS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fosston, MN
Fosston News Beat

Get weather-ready — Fosston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fosston: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Becker; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent along with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph across western Minnesota this afternoon. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.