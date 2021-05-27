Fosston Weather Forecast

FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night High 52 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.