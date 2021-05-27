Fosston Weather Forecast
FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
